Four scintillating minutes from a glorious summer of music at the BBC Proms 2019
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The best of the 2019 Proms in four minutes

Highlights from 58 days of 85 concerts featuring 83 orchestras, choirs and ensembles with 191 conductors and soloists in one amazing festival – the 2019 season of the BBC Proms.

Listen to every Prom on BBC Sounds (UK and international).

  • 14 Sep 2019