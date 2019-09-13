Label failed to act on my assault, says Lily Allen

Video

Lily Allen says her record label has not taken any action after she told them she was sexually assaulted by an industry figure.

Allen told The Next Episode podcast she spoke to a Warner Music boss last year about the alleged attack in 2016.

A label spokesman said: "We take accusations of sexual misconduct extremely seriously and investigate claims that are raised with us."

The BBC understands the alleged attacker continues to work with Warner.

