Downton Abbey cast on their big-screen make-over
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The cast of Downton Abbey discuss going from the small to the big screen

The drama of Downton Abbey is moving from the small to the big screen.

Hugh Bonneville, who plays Robert Crawley, says he is hoping fans will "get out of their armchairs and into the cinema".

The film centres around a visit to the stately home by the King and Queen and is set 18 months after the end of the final series.

  • 13 Sep 2019
Go to next video: Downton Abbey stars feel the pressure of movie