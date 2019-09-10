Downton Abbey stars feel the pressure of movie
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Downton Abbey movie: Stars on pressure of film at world premiere

The historical drama that follows the Crawley family is making its big screen debut.

The cast and crew of Downton Abbey headed to London's Leicester Square for the world premiere of the film. They revealed why they are nervous about the reaction from fans.

  • 10 Sep 2019
Go to next video: Bonneville on 'crisis' in arts education