How Drake became a Top Boy
Top Boy was a TV hit with critics and prize givers when the first series was screened on Channel 4 in 2011.

But after a second series in 2013, the channel decided to pull the plug on the show.

After watching some of Top Boy online, Canadian superstar Drake became a super-fan and contacted the show's original team, which has led to a third series.

  • 05 Sep 2019
