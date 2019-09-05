Paul McCartney: 'I wrote a couple of little stories'
The world knows Sir Paul McCartney as a rock superstar - but his grandchildren know him simply as "Grandude"

Sir Paul has eight grandchildren, aged from seven to 20, and they've inspired his latest project - a children's book about the adventures of a fictional granddad.

The former Beatle discussed the books with the BBC’s James Alexander.

  • 05 Sep 2019