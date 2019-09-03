BBC's secret World War Two activities revealed
A new archive of documents and interviews has revealed the BBC's role in secret activities during World War Two.

Plans were also made to replace Big Ben's chimes with a recorded version in the event of an air attack, and BBC programmers would also play music to contact Polish freedom fighters.

