BBC's secret World War Two activities revealed
A new archive of documents and interviews has revealed the BBC's role in secret activities during World War Two.
Plans were also made to replace Big Ben's chimes with a recorded version in the event of an air attack, and BBC programmers would also play music to contact Polish freedom fighters.
03 Sep 2019
