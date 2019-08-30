Media player
Film-maker Stanley Nelson on new Miles Davis movie
Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool is a new film tribute to jazz trumpeter and bandleader Miles Davis.
Davis died in 1991 and to many of his fans he was regarded as the most important musician of the 20th Century.
Talking Movies’ Tom Brook has been speaking to film-maker Stanley Nelson.
Talking Movies can be seen on BBC World News.
30 Aug 2019
