Ariana Grande at Manchester Pride

Video

Singer Ariana Grande has returned to Manchester for the first time since the benefit concert for the victims of the 2017 terror attack.

Twenty-two people died in a bombing at Grande's Manchester Arena gig on 22 May 2017.

Many of the fans who were at the attack came back for the Manchester Pride concert on Sunday evening.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.