Mia Khalifa on consequences of the porn industry

Video

Working in the pornographic film industry meant a complete loss of privacy, the former adult film actress Mia Khalifa has told BBC Hardtalk.

Since speaking about her experiences, other people have reached out to her with stories of exploitation or of feeling pressured to do things they did not want to do, she said.

Khalifa worked in the industry for just three months in 2015 but is still one of the most highly ranked star on some adult film sites.

Watch the full Hardtalk interview on BBC iPlayer (UK only)