Unlocking secrets from old camera film
Video

Levi Bettweiser is on a mission to save all the old rolls of analogue camera film in the world that have never been processed.

Through The Rescued Film Project, he's unlocked memories and snippets of life that would otherwise have been lost to history.

The process has taught him to think about photography in a way that may be anathema to a selfie-obsessed generation.

  • 25 Aug 2019
