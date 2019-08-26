Pulling strings at the Hollywood Bowl

Video

When Danny Boyle needed a stadium towering Grim Reaper for the London 2012 Olympics opening ceremony, he called on puppet maker Mark Down.

As artistic director of the small, London-based puppet company Blind Summit, Mark and his team are used to tall demands.

But he admits there have been plenty of challenges ahead of the company's current co-production - accompanying the LA Philharmonic Orchestra in a performance of Peter and the Wolf at the Hollywood Bowl.