Easy Rider star Peter Fonda dies aged 79

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Peter Fonda co-starred with Dennis Hopper in the 1969 film Easy Rider
Peter Fonda, who played Wyatt in Easy Rider, has died at the age of 79.
He appeared alongside Dennis Hopper and Jack Nicholson in the 1969 film which became a cult classic. It earned Fonda an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay.
Film footage - Columbia Pictures
-
17 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-49380780/peter-fonda-co-starred-with-dennis-hopper-in-the-1969-film-easy-riderRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window