Film portrays reality of China’s one-child policy
China’s controversial one-child policy ran for more than three decades and limited most families to having one child, though exceptions were made in some cases.

The documentary One Child Nation looks at the effects the policy had on a generation.

Talking Movies’ Tom Brook reports.

  • 15 Aug 2019
