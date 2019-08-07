The Impeachment of Bill Clinton
The Senate chamber was turned into a court to put the president on trial, 7 January 1999

The Senate chamber was turned into a court to put the president on trial after he admitted to lying about an affair with an intern called Monica Lewinsky. Hear from Bill Clinton's then press secretary, Joe Lockhart, about the fight to save his presidency.

(Photo: Bill Clinton on the morning before the launch of the impreachment inquiry. Credit: Paul J. Richards/AFP/Getty Images)

