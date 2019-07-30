Race, self-harm and family life with Jada Pinkett Smith

Media player
Jada Pinkett Smith on the importance of three generations of women talking
Actress and producer Jada Pinkett Smith has amassed millions of fans with a talk show that is broadcast on social media.
The Red Table Talk series sees her discussing life issues alongside her daughter Willow and mother Adrienne.
The wife of actor Will Smith has addressed a range of issues, from the realities of a celebrity marriage and parenthood, to race and domestic violence.
30 Jul 2019
