Jazz legend Miles Davis' lost album to be released
An unheard album recorded by Miles Davis will be released this autumn, almost 30 years since the jazz legend's death.

Rubberband has been finished by the original producers and Davis’s nephew Vince Wilburn Jr.

Davis was one of the most influential, acclaimed and controversial figures in the history of jazz and 20th Century music.

The Today Programme's Nicola Stanbridge had a early listen.

  • 30 Jul 2019
