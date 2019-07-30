Media player
Ashkan Layegh: Iran's piano prodigy
A 22-year-old talented pianist is the first Iranian to gain a scholarship to the Royal Academy of Music since Iran's 1979 Revolution.
Ashkan Layegh is now being given masterclasses by the renowned Russian pianist Boris Berezovsky after winning a scholarship to the Oxford Piano Festival.
30 Jul 2019
