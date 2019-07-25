Mercury nominees 'speaking for the people'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mercury Prize nominees are 'speaking for the people'
The nominees for the 2019 Mercury Prize explain why their records address political topics.
-
25 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-49110964/mercury-prize-nominees-are-speaking-for-the-peopleRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window