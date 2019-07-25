For Sama: Film captures life in Aleppo conflict
For Sama: Documentary captures life in Aleppo conflict

For Sama is a documentary set in the Syrian city of Aleppo which tells the story of the conflict through the eyes of a female camera operator.

Filmed and directed by Waad Al-Kateab the film captures both intimate and horrific moments in her and her husband’s life.

Talking Movies’ Tom Brook reports.

