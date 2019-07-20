Bullied boy meets West End stars

Media player
Bullied theatre-loving boy meets West End stars
A boy who was bullied for his love of musicals has received overwhelming support from stars of the London stage.
Charlie said he was "really upset that people think that boys shouldn't do what I do".
He now wants to raise awareness about being bullied for simply pursuing your dreams.
