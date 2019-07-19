'The end of an error' for This Week
Andrew Neil has said farewell as the late-night politics show This Week came to an end after 16 years.

Simply Red's Mick Hucknall sang out the final episode, dedicating his performance to the presenter.

  • 19 Jul 2019
