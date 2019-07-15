When Meghan met Beyonce

Video

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were the biggest stars on the yellow carpet at the European premiere of The Lion King. Beyonce, Seth Rogen and Sir Elton John were also on hand to promote the 'live action' reboot, which has been directed by the Jungle Book's Jon Favreau.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.