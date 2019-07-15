When Meghan met Beyonce

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were the star guests at the Lion King premiere
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were the biggest stars on the yellow carpet at the European premiere of The Lion King. Beyonce, Seth Rogen and Sir Elton John were also on hand to promote the 'live action' reboot, which has been directed by the Jungle Book's Jon Favreau.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
15 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-48995875/the-duke-and-duchess-of-sussex-were-the-star-guests-at-the-lion-king-premiereRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window