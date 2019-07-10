Media player
Sagarika Ghose explains why India is a tough environment for journalists
Sagarika Ghose, the consulting editor of The Times Of India, says press freedom in India is in a state of crisis. India has fallen two places in the annual World Press Freedom Index compiled by Reporters Without Borders. London has hosted a global press freedom conference to discuss the issues.
10 Jul 2019
