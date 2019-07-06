Emilia Clarke on her struggles after brain injury

Video

Actress Emilia Clarke has backed an NHS in England plan to support young stroke survivors, following her personal experience of brain injury.

The NHS has said it wants to expand the number of centralised expert stroke teams.

Clarke told BBC Breakfast's John Maguire that the mental health of young survivors often goes unnoticed following a brain injury.

Known for her lead role as Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones, Clarke founded her own brain charity, SameYou, after suffering two brain haemorrhages in her 20s.

Her charity is partnering with The Royal College of Nursing Foundation to train more specialist nurses.

The NHS Long Term Plan, launched earlier in the year, calls for more networked local hospitals that give patients faster access to specialist diagnosis and treatment.