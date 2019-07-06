Billy Porter: 'My masculinity has always been in question'

Media player
London Pride 2019: Billy Porter on being a 'piece of political art'
Kinky Boots and Pose star Billy Porter is set to take on a new stage role this year as the headline act at London Pride.
The LGBT+ performer said there was a time he tried "to conform so that he could work" but that he wasn't able to keep on hiding himself.
The BBC's LGBT correspondent Ben Hunte spoke to him ahead of his upcoming "sparkly" performance in Trafalgar Square.
06 Jul 2019
