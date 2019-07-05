Media player
Video
David Nicholls on his latest book Sweet Sorrow
British novelist David Nicholls has spoken about the "exciting", "unnerving" and "terrifying" experience of writing a new book.
"You're revealing part of yourself," he explained to Rebecca Jones on the Today programme.
His latest book Sweet Sorrow is a coming-of-age tale about first love.
05 Jul 2019
