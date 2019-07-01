Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Kylie Minogue performs Where The Wild Roses Grow at Glastonbury 2019
Kylie Minogue performs Where The Wild Roses Grow with Nick Cave at Glastonbury 2019.
-
01 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-48821539/kylie-minogue-performs-where-the-wild-roses-grow-at-glastonbury-2019Read more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window