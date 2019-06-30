Attenborough thanks plastic-free Glastonbury-goers

Media player
Glastonbury: Thank you for going plastic-free, says Attenborough
Sir David Attenborough has taken to the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury to thank festival-goers for cutting their plastic use.
The 93-year-old TV presenter and naturalist told cheering crowds that the use of refillable water bottles at the festival had meant the use of a million plastic bottles had been avoided.
30 Jun 2019
