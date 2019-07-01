Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Lewis Capaldi taunts Noel Gallagher at Glastonbury
The Scottish singer took Gallagher's insults in his stride - with a tongue-in-cheek walk-on video.
-
01 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-48817586/lewis-capaldi-taunts-noel-gallagher-at-glastonburyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window