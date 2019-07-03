'Powerful to see women pop like men'
'Powerful to see women pop like men'

A.I.M Collective are an all-female popping crew.

They were formed by dancer and choreographer Shawn Aimey. He coaches the dancers in the unique style, first made popular in the 1970s.

