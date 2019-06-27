What it's like being black at Cambridge
Video

Taking Up Space: What it's like being black at Cambridge University

Two recent Cambridge graduates have written a book exploring what it's like to be the minority in a majority white institution.

Chelsea Kwakye and Ore Ogunbiyi wrote Taking Up Space - the flagship book to be published on Stormzy's label - exploring diversity issues within higher education.

They talked to us about their experiences at the university.

