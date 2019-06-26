'It absolutely grieves me'
Video

Sheryl Crow on losing master tapes in Universal fire

Sheryl Crow says the original tapes of albums including Tuesday Night Music Club and The Globe Sessions went up in flames in a fire at Universal Studios.

The singer told the BBC "all her masters" were destroyed when an archive in Los Angeles burnt down in 2008.

  • 26 Jun 2019
