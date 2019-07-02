Thomas Keneally on Aboriginal Mungo Man

Video

The Australian author Thomas Keneally has released a new book in which he fictionalises a real life ancient Australian - Mungo Man.

His skeleton was discovered in the 1970s and dated to 42,000 years ago, establishing a human presence on the continent far earlier than anyone had previously imagined.

Keneally, who is best known for the book that became Steven Spielberg’s Oscar winning film Schindler’s List, tells Hardtalk’s Zeinab Badawi, why he thinks Mungo Man is a world phenomenon.

