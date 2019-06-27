Michael Sheen on the 'shock' of Brexit

Video

The "huge shock" of the Brexit referendum result opened a window on communities in Britain that had fallen behind economically, the actor Michael Sheen has said.

He told Hardtalk's Sarah Montague it was a "positive" that the plight of many communities and been highlighted.

But the window it opened on those left behind had now closed.

He said the focus had "slowly started to change" into who was on which side and the media saw itself as back in control and understanding the story.

"That has been quite a scary thing, the actual issues have not changed," he said.

Watch the full interview on Thursday and Friday 27 and 28 June on BBC World and the BBC News Channel or watch again on BBC iPlayer.