Malkovich on 'Weinstein-inspired' play
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

John Malkovich on 'Weinstein-inspired' play

John Malkovich tells BBC reporter Tim Moffatt he doesn't see "bad behaviour ending any time soon" in reference to the #MeToo scandal.

The Hollywood actor is starring in a new play called Bitter Wheat, which is inspired by the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

  • 21 Jun 2019
Go to next video: Jackson fans told to accept abuse claims