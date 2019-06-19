Media player
Yesterday: Which band would you erase from history?
Yesterday stars Himesh Patel and Lily James tell the BBC's Paul Glynn which act they would happily erase from musical history.
Their new film finds Patel's character, singer-songwriter Jack Malik, waking up after an accident caused by a global power outage to a world that has forgotten about The Beatles.
Writer/director team Richard Curtis and Danny Boyle offer their hypothetical suggestions and reasons above too.
19 Jun 2019
