Drug-free Eastenders star 'to train as therapist'

Video

Danniella Westbrook says she is drug and alcohol-free for the first time in years.

The ex-EastEnders star tells Victoria Derbyshire she is now looking to train as a therapist, and help open a treatment centre.

