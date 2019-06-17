Video

Sherif Lanre was removed from the Love Island villa last week after admitting he used "crude language".

He told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire that his treatment had elements of unconscious bias.

A spokesman for Love Island refuted any accusations of racism, adding that Lanre "agreed he broke the rules and should leave".

