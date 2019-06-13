New film focuses on Diego Maradona

Media player
A film chronicling one of the world's greatest football players, Diego Maradona, is released on Friday.
It is made by British documentary film-maker Asif Kapadia, who won an Oscar for his portrait of the late singer Amy Winehouse.
The film focuses on the years that Maradona spent with the Italian football club Napoli in the 1980s.
Talking Movies' Tom Brook went to meet Asif Kapadia.
How Asif Kapadia became the great chronicler of tragic fame
