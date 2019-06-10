David Clementi on the BBC's decision to scrap blanket free licences for over 75s
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

TV Licence fee: David Clementi on BBC's 'difficult decision'

The BBC's chairman said the corporation made the "difficult decision" to scrap free licences for over 75s in the interest of fairness.

David Clementi admitted it would "unwelcome news" for some older people.

  • 10 Jun 2019