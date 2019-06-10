Media player
Best moments from Tony awards
James Corden hosted the 73rd Tony awards and opened the awards in New York with a live musical performance.
The night involved a fair bit of politics, a flurry of fashion and a great deal of singing.
The big winners of the evening were the musical Hadestown and Ali Stroker, who became the first Tony-winning wheelchair user.
10 Jun 2019
