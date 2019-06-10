Best moments from Tony awards

Tony Award highlights
James Corden hosted the 73rd Tony awards and opened the awards in New York with a live musical performance.

The night involved a fair bit of politics, a flurry of fashion and a great deal of singing.

The big winners of the evening were the musical Hadestown and Ali Stroker, who became the first Tony-winning wheelchair user.

