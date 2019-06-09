Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
London Fashion Week Men's: Ex-youth worker gives fashion designers a chance
Fashion entrepreneur Simon Suphandagli was granted a pop-up shop for London Fashion Week Men's, which he is using to help young fashion designers.
Designer Emay is fulfilling a childhood dream and being environmental friendly at the same time.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
09 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-48570546/london-fashion-week-men-s-ex-youth-worker-gives-fashion-designers-a-chanceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window