'I'm still pinching myself'

Birthday honours list 2019: CBE awarded to Angel chairman

Tim Angels - who has dressed stars on major productions like The Crown and Rocketman - will receive a CBE for services to theatre, film, television and the arts.

Angels has been providing costumes for stars of the stage and screen since 1840.

  • 07 Jun 2019
