War of the Worlds 'about fantasy, not reality'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Why Jeff Wayne changed the War of the Worlds soundtrack
War of the Worlds has been re-imagined for a new generation, 40 years after it was first adapted for stage.
The new experience, which opened in London, combines AR and VR with immersive theatre - allowing visitors to interact with actors and their virtual counterparts.
Jeff Wayne has also adapted his award-winning original soundtrack for the experience.
-
09 Jun 2019
