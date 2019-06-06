Face of Just Say No appears in EastEnders

Media player
Face of Just Say No campaign appears in EastEnders
The actor who played Zammo in Grange Hill is back on TV screens this week, with a part in BBC soap EastEnders.
Lee MacDonald played a school boy who became hooked on heroin in the 1980s; it was a gritty storyline for a children's drama, and had a huge impression on a whole generation of viewers.
06 Jun 2019
