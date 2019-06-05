‘My dad would have been so proud of D-Day performance’
Sheridan Smith: 'Dad would have been so proud'

Sheridan Smith has told BBC Radio 5 Live that her dad would have been “so proud” of her performance at the commemorations to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day in Portsmouth.

The singer and actress performed Vera Lynn’s ‘We will meet again’.

Speaking to Rachel Burden she said: “I’ve just been really overwhelmed by it all… it’s been a day I’ll never forget.”

