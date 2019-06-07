Media player
Why 1984 still matters
From reality TV show Big Brother to warnings about surveillance, George Orwell's Nineteen Eighty-Four has had a lasting impact on modern society.
With the very idea of truth under attack, the Guardian's Dorian Lynskey explains why, 70 years after publication, the dystopian classic might matter more than ever.
Produced by James Wignall.
07 Jun 2019
