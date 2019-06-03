Love Island star: 'I had so much anxiety'

Media player
Love Island's Samira: 'I had so much anxiety'
Samira Mighty, a contestant on the 2018 series of Love Island, says she experienced mental health problems when her relationship ended a few months after the show.
But she says she was well supported by show producers and psychologists.
Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.
