Love Island star: 'I had so much anxiety'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Love Island's Samira: 'I had so much anxiety'

Samira Mighty, a contestant on the 2018 series of Love Island, says she experienced mental health problems when her relationship ended a few months after the show.

But she says she was well supported by show producers and psychologists.

Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.

  • 03 Jun 2019