Director's view of Brazilian film Bacurau

Bacurau is a new Brazilian film which presents a dystopian near-future where villagers in a remote rural community are selectively killed by US tourists on a lethal human safari.

The film has just won a key award at the Cannes Film Festival which should help it secure a foothold at art house cinemas around the world.

Talking Movies Tom Brook talks to the film's co-director Kleber Mendonca Filho.

