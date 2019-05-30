Director's view of Brazilian film Bacurau

Media player
Director's view of dystopian near-future film Bacurau
Bacurau is a new Brazilian film which presents a dystopian near-future where villagers in a remote rural community are selectively killed by US tourists on a lethal human safari.
The film has just won a key award at the Cannes Film Festival which should help it secure a foothold at art house cinemas around the world.
Talking Movies Tom Brook talks to the film's co-director Kleber Mendonca Filho.
